The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has suspended the Kadhi of Sheema Muslim District Sheikh Abdu-Majid Kamarampaka on charges of adultery, abuse of office, corruption and disrespect.

He replaced him with the youthful Sheikh Sulaiman Kafeero in an acting capacity pending the approval of the College of Sheikhs-Majlis Al Ulama.

The Mufti made the decision in a special meeting convened by Sheema Muslim District Council at Kabwohe Hotel in Kabwohe Town in Sheema district.

Mubaje traveled to Sheema with a delegation comprising Ramathan Mugalu, the UMSC Secretary General, Sheikh Imran Ssali, the Secretary for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Ali Aluma, the Secretary for Social Services, Abdu Sinan Nsenye, the Acting Secretary for Finance & Planning, among others.

In this engagement, Mubaje directed the Sheema Muslim District Chairperson, Hakim Mugabi Katono to present their petition against Sheikh Kamarampaka, which he read out.

Other accusations against the Kadhi were conflict of interest as he frustrated the process of securing a title deed for Sheema Muslim District headquarters, lack of accountability of the funds donated by President Museveni for the construction of the health facility, which has since stalled, mismanagement of fees collected from animal slaughter houses and improper behaviour that has tainted his position as a leader.

Shortly, after reading the petition, Mufti tasked Sheikh Kamarampaka to respond to the accusations, which he did on most of the issues. Unfortunately, he was pinned on accountability of funds that he claimed was spent to host the President.

After long hours of deliberations by the Muslim District Council, elders, opinion leaders and Local Government officials, the Mufti as the session chair tabled the matter before the Sheema Muslim District Council. Some of the representatives were ready to reconsider and give the Kadhi another chance, the majority of the members recommended his suspension and replacement by another person.

However, all the sheikhs fronted to replace the Kadhi lacked the required qualifications until one of the council members surprised the gathering when he nominated Sheikh Kafeero, a Quran teacher who met the requirements.

The meeting welcomed the nomination as the Mufti closed the meeting after Sheikh Kafeero had taken oath of office.

However, some Muslims in the area have accused Mubaje and his team of fraud and selling Muslim property and demanded their resignation.

Mubaje later highlighted the general UMSC state of affairs in which he officially announced the elevation of Sheikh Abdul-Karim Katamba from the position of Regional Assistant to the Mufti to head the directorate of Halal at UMSC headquarters.

“Sheikh Katamba was appointed by the UMSC National Management Committee in its last weekly meetings. So, he has replaced Sheikh Munir Ssebintu who retired recently. Sheikh Katamba possesses the requisite qualifications of master’s degree in Sharia as stipulated in the new UMSC constitution,” Mubaje said.