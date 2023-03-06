The High Court in Kampala has dismissed as unsubstantiated, the claims by Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, 32 that he was tortured and later forced to confess kidnapping and later killing social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Justice Isaac Muwata on Monday ruled that there is no evidence to prove Kasolo’s torture claims.

“Kasolo didn’t directly challenge evidence of the lady police officer and it’s likely possible that he was not tortured to obtain the statement from him,” Justice Muwata said.

On Thursday, Kasolo told court he had been tortured by security at an unknown detention centre where he was being held with other suspects after the arrest over the kidnap and murder of Nagirinya in 2019.

“I was asked to make my legs flat before one of the security officers got an electric wire and started flogging my feet. He beat me several times. Later, another officer came with a pistol that he pointed into my mouth. He corked it and said was going to shoot me dead. At this time I accepted to sign the documents,” Kasolo told court.

“After seeing a corked pistol pointed at me, I had nothing else to do but sign on the documents.

Owing to this, the key suspect asked court not to admit the statement which was being presented by the state as evidence to pin him on the kidnap and murder.

However, on Monday, Justice Muwata said Kasolo could not prove the torture claims and therefore admitted the statement as a prosecution exhibit.

“The claims of torture have not been proved by Kasolo to the standard required and I dismiss the claims of torture. The statement made by Kasolo was made according to the law and procedure and therefore shall be admitted as evidence.”