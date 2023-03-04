The President of the Republic of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe has arrived in Uganda for an official visit to the East African country.

Gnassingbe arrived into the country on Friday and was welcomed by the Minister for Security, Maje Gen Jim Muhwezi before he was ushered to State House in Entebbe where he met his host, President Museveni.

The two presidents held a tete-a-tete meeting where they discussed among other things the security situation in West Africa President Museveni.

The Ugandan president briefed the delegations and both highlighted the need for the two countries to come together and share experiences if they are to overcome challenges faced by not only Uganda and Togo but all African countries.

“I received Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, the President of the Togolese Republic who is visiting Uganda officially. Much of our discussions were on security issues and shared experiences in dealing with them. The security challenges we face in Africa, if we get together are solvable. They will take time because they are complicated, but we will solve them,” Museveni said.

The Togolese president applauded his host for always being available to share his experiences in regards security and governance.

“I came to hold deep discussions with President Museveni on matters of security and terrorism and how we can combine efforts in dealing with the challenges”, he said.

Terrorism

Togo has been plagued by incursions of jihadist groups present on the other side of its border, in Burkina Faso.

The Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel, linked to al-Qaeda has been on Togo’s case making several attacks in which civilians and soldiers are killed.

Also known as the Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), the group has been expanding geographically, threatening northern parts of coastal Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Togo.

For Togo’s case, the terrorist group operates mainly hear the border with Burkina Faso and the northern town of Kpekankandi has been a beehive of the group’s activities.

By visiting Uganda, the Togolese president seeks guidance from his Ugandan counterpart, Museveni who has for more than two decades has been involved in wars against several security threats including the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) which was designated as a terrorist organization.

Gnassingbe would also seek to learn from the experience of the Ugandan army, UPDF’s incursion in Somalia as part of the African Union Mission(AMISOM) against the Al Shabaab terrorists for more than a decade and a half .

The arrival of Ugandan troops in Somalia changed the game and saw the terrorists chased away from controlling the capital Mogadishu and key government installations that they controlled for many years.

This success has seen the mission in Somalia change name to ATMIS with a mandate to prepare the Somali national army to take over security of their country , away from the initial peacekeeping mission.

It is such experiences that the Togolese president will be seeking to get from Uganda to help in the fight against Jihadists in his country.