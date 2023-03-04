Singer Elijah Kitaka has put pen to paper on a long term contract to become the first male artist signed by Swangz Avenue, the record label has announced.

Being one of the top recognised stakeholders in the music industry in the country, the Industrial Area- based record label has been able to produce, nature and mentor several brands of talents with high-quality records of music and to this, they have in the past signed, mostly female musicians including Azawi, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi and Zafaran .

However, this has changed with the signing of multi-talented musician, lyricist, records producer and a top notch drummer, Elijah Kitaka.

According to the record label, one of their goals is to ensure they turn Kitaka into a truly global superstar from the pearl of Africa.

They said there is a bigger plan and vision for Kitaka and that this kicks off this very year.

Kitaka’s unveiling comes with the announcement of his brand new highly anticipated single, ‘Nothing’

About Kitaka

Elija Kitaka is a man of diversity when it comes to music and has since performed at high-end events both locally and internationally.

He kick started his career as a drummer and has since performed at Roast & Rhyme in Kampala, the Angala Festival in Tanzania, VISA4Music in Morocco and Amani Studio Festival in Goma, DRC alongside musicians Maurice Kirya, Kaz Kasozi & LimitX. Being a lyricist, Kitaka has an album to his name titled “Son of Kaloli”.

His first project under Swangz Avenue dropped yesterday and its titled “Nothing” which was written and produced by him and the magic in the video done by Marvin Musoke.

His talent and music reflect not only his rooted humble personality but also his artistic abilities to transcend the expected.

Views about Kitaka

DJ Aludah [Music Deejay): I love the art in the video, the instrumentation it’s a sound that Ugandans are beginning to fall in love with .

Selector Jay (Music Deejay and Media Personality):The music is Ugandan, continental, different and it’s definitely going to shock a lot of people.

‘Nothing’ by Elijah Kitaka is now streaming on all digital music stores https://swangzavenue.ffm.to/nothing