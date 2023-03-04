John Nagenda, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Media matters and seasoned columnist with New Vision daily has passed on

According to a communication from the Minister of Presidency Milly Babalanda, Nagenda passed on at Medipal International Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Nagenda has been indisposed and admitted to the hospital for weeks.

Until his death, Nagenda was only the second surviving Ugandan to have represented East Africa at the 1975 cricket world cup in England.

Nagenda was born in Rwanda where his parents had gone to preach the gospel in 1938 but returned to Uganda when he was only aged 3.

He went to Buddo and Busoga College Mwiri.

After he resigned from his cricket involvement, Nagenda started writing fiction novels and columns. He was appointed presidential advisor on media and public relations, but later in 2011, fell out with the first family for “unpleasantly describing” the First Lady Janet Museveni as a “very extreme woman”.

Nagenda made matters worse when in a media interview said Museveni had become a bad listener and that Janet Museveni was the only opposition in the cabinet.

