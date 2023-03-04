The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has said government is set to release a list of defaulters of Emyooga funds in a bid to reduce on defaulting.

Speaking to Emyooga beneficiaries in Buliisa on Friday, Minister Kasolo directed Commercial Officers to compile lists of defaulters from al saccos that should be sent to him.

“I want Commercial Officers to visit all Emyooga saccos and generate for me a list of all defaulters. A defaulter is that person whose payment period has ended and has either paid for a few months or nothing. I want you to write the name of the defaulter, telephone contact, the name of the sacco and amount due and the place of residence,”Kasolo said.

He said he is giving the defaulters 14 days to start paying or else he will take action.

The minister explained that government has secured air time on various radio stations around the country that will be used for the purpose of naming and shaming defaulters of Emyooga money.

“ I want from morning to evening, every presenter who enters the radio station reads these names for the public to know. They will read the names to remind the people to pay back the money. If you have failed to pay back, just tune on radio you will hear your name. I want even your in-laws to know that you are becoming a community problem. Before we embarrass you, you have 14 days to pay back the money.”

According to Kasolo, if that fails, government will arrest the defaulters who will then be send to prison.

“In some districts we have used both approaches and in others three including the printing of your names and put them on public notice boards, banks and petrol stations. We want to tell you we have so many tactics against defaulters.”

The minister warned that the public ought to know that it is no longer business as usual as government seeks to get the best out of Emyooga program.

“Those who thought it was like with previous moneys, know this is not business as usual.”