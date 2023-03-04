The Mbarara North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari was tricked and arrested over a Shs700 million debt, his management has claimed.

Rukari was earlier this week remanded to Luzira prison by the Commercial Division of the High Court in Kampala for defaulting on a shs700 million debt, following a November, 17,2022 arrest warrant issued by the court’s deputy registrar.

However, according to a statement from the MP’s management, despite having a debt with a one Gerald Kalungi to the tune of Shs600 million and having paid Shs792 million as the principle of the debt, was hoodwinked by Kalungi’s lawyer and consequently arrested.

“ On the fateful day Hon. Dr. Mwesigwa Rukaari contacted the lawyer of Kalungi Gerald ( The person he owes money) and told him that he wanted to meet him in order to agree on a new payment schedule,” the statement claims.

The management says that when Rukaari reached the meeting venue, Kalungi’s lawyer instead insisted that the new payment schedule should be agreed before Court to which Rukaari agreed.

However, when they reached court, Kalungi’s lawyer in collusion with “some unscrupulous bailiffs” and court officials connived to get a court registrar to sign a committal to civil prison.

“We therefore denounce the unethical conduct of the creditor’s lawyer Stanley Omwony of M/S Omwony&Co Advocates whose motive seems to be only to humiliate the Hon. Dr. Mwesigwa Rukaari and to sully his character,” the statement reads.

“ The creditor is not after money. Instead he has become a rallying point for the political and personal enemies of the Hon. Dr. Mwesigwa Rukaari who are seething with jealous because of his rising star,” the statement continues.

These claim that Rukaari is currently at the centre of efforts to raise funds for the building of the Uganda Martyrs Cathedral in Mbarara City.

“ The launch of the fundraising is scheduled to kick off this coming Saturday with the Rt. Hon. Speaker as Guest of Honour. The timing of the malicious and diabolical actions of the creditor is therefore suspect as it seems motivated to interfere with one of the flagship activities of the Hon. Dr. Mwesigwa Rukaari. “

The management says as a remedy, they have instructed lawyers to vacate the ‘ malicious court’ order and are committed to make the necessary arrangements to settle the debt once and for all.

“ We also intend to file a complaint against the unscrupulous bailiffs whose illegal actions led to the unfortunate arrest and incarceration of the Hon. Dr. Mwesigwa Rukaari. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice and to expose all those involved in this dubious saga.”