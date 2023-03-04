The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora ffairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has said by imporvies relations with Eritrea, Uganda will help attract more investments into the country by Eritreans.

Speaking during the Eritrean Diaspora Investment Conference in Kampala, Walusimbi said in a bid to make Uganda the best investment destination, it is high time the ties with other countries including Eritrea are improved.

“For a while now, I have interacted with many of your nationals and have come to appreciate your business acumen which applies to all sizes of business. You are characterized by honesty, hard work, value for your clientele and passion for what you do. Despite the efforts to blend in with the Ugandan community, I found out that the Eritrean community has a number of challenges which cut across a number of sectors including access to information on investment areas of interest, access to work permits with harmonized rates and conditions and alleged security harassment of Eritreans among others,”Walusimbi noted.

“I reiterate that Uganda is a land of freedom and love. We always strive to leave in peace and at the call our neighbors we offer our friendship and labour. We possess numerous opportunities for the Eritrean community and I urge each of us here to preach the Ugandan Investment gospel by attracting more of your people to come here and explore the infinite opportunities hidden in this beautiful pearl, as we anchor Eritrean Investment into a vibrant Uganda.”

Walusimbi said that improves relations with Eritreans who are already in the country will ensure they ask their fellow countrymen to come and invest in the country.

He noted that Uganda ranks number one in the countries that host the largest number of Eritrean migrants, noting that this will continue.

“I can assure you that you made the best choice by resettling here, and I urge you to rest assured that under the leadership of President Museveni, you will never regret investing in Uganda.”

The senior presidential advisor also assured the Eritrean investors that government will do all it takes to ensure their investments in the country are profitable but also benefit both Ugandans and Eritreans.

Walusimbi noted that government will open up an information centre for Eritreans where they can go for help, noting that it will also have security personnel and information department to help Eritrean investors into the country.

Kidane Habteselassie, the Eritrean community representative applauded President Museveni and his government for making Eritreans “feel at home” in Uganda.

“Uganda is truly our home away from home, we have felt accepted, secure and protected. May God continue to protect and prosper Uganda. May the Ugandan people forever enjoy the blessing of their land in peace and tranquility,” Kidane said.

Quoting the UNHCR 2022 report, Kidane noted that there are 27,000 Eritrean refugees in Uganda.

“The number has rapidly increased the last few months when we include the new comers and the non-refugees we get to unconfirmed estimation of about 50,000 Eritreans. “

He noted that many Eritreans have started businesses and invested in Uganda.

“A significant number of Eritreans have invested in Uganda in large, medium and small scale industries across many sectors including real estate and construction, hospitality, trading, health, entertainment, education and fashion design among others.”