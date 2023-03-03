By Richard Ndagije

Yesterday, the Uganda Boxing Federation, under the leadership of Moses Muhangi, delivered the cash prize of $2,500 each to the 2022 AFBC Africa Boxing Championship bronze medalists, Kyobe Jonathan and Nkobeza Yusuf, courtesy of President Umar Kremlev on behalf of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Moses Muhangi, the President of UBF, addressed the media at a special function that took place at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo, to celebrate the historic event – the first-ever prize money awarded to Uganda’s boxing fraternity for their victory in an IBA-related competition.

He thanked President Kremlev for keeping his promise of awarding the boxers who won, and the African Boxing Confederation leadership for organising the competition. He also acknowledged the Uganda Boxing Federation and the government of Uganda for their contributions.

Moses Muhangi awarded the prize money of $2,500 each to the Africa Boxing Championship bronze medalists, Kyobe Jonathan and Nkobeza Yusuf. He highlighted the importance of the introduction of prize money in boxing by the IBA President, Umar Kremlev, to motivate boxers.

Previously, boxers used to fight only for medals and return home.

Muhangi urged the government to support the athletes and allow them to compete where they can earn money. He also highlighted the need for motivation for coaches and federations who train the boxers.

Muhangi appreciated the efforts of UBF in ensuring that the winners receive their prize money. He emphasized that the money would change the lives of the athletes and motivate them to work harder. He also commended the team for representing Uganda and winning medals at international events.

Muhangi expressed his disappointment with the government’s lack of support for winning teams and called for the government to prioritize funding for national teams with high chances of winning medals.

“Now, this boxer Kyobe Jonathan, there is no job he could have done in Uganda to earn Uganda Shillings nine million. But now, he has earned it. Tomorrow he will buy a plot of land and has achieved this from the Ghetto Bwaise. Imagine if we had 13 of them, all winning bronze medals,” said Moses Muhangi.

He hoped that more boxers would achieve similar success in the future.