A sting operation by security personnel has led to improved fuel marking process at the Uganda border in Malaba.

The law mandates that all fuel imports be marked with a specific dye to signify that appropriate taxes have been paid to the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Fuel marking requires the introduction of a unique identifier (marker) in trace quantities into petroleum products at depots before distribution in the market.

Markers are used to guarantee product integrity, as well as protect against counterfeiting, adulteration and tax fraud.

Recent reports suggest that Uganda’s fuel supply chain has started to recover, with fuel products beginning to arrive in the country.

However, March1, there were delays at the Malaba border fuel checking and marking yard, which raised concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the fuel supply chain in Uganda.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the delays were a result of a sting operation to catch truck drivers and officers colluding to circumvent the fuel marking process and exit the yard without proper procedures.

It is said that some drivers were allegedly syphoning fuel in an attempt to cheat the oil marketing companies.

This website has learnt that SICPA, which was contracted by the Ugandan government. to check and mark fuel entering the country, carried out the operation to combat smuggling into the country fuel without being marked.

According to sources, the management identified individuals involved in the racket and many were caught red-handed, prompting some truck drivers to demonstrate in solidarity after the dismissal of those involved in the vice.

“This situation has been solved and situation back to normal a few hours after the surge began. SICPA is working to address these challenges and ensure they do not occur again by optimizing processes to improve efficiency,” a source that preferred anonymity said.

Officials say SICPA, operating within the yard that is managed by Uganda Revenue Authority cleared 120 trucks in Malaba and 113 in Busia and today, so far 120 have been cleared in Malaba and 92 in Busia.