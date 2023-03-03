Environmentalists have underscored the importance of intergenerational dialogue as one way of amplifying the voices of the young people to lead the fight against climate change in the country.

The remarks were made during the second edition of Kampala Climate Cafe that took place at Fairway Hotel in Kampala.

The conference which took place under the theme: “Uniting Youths for Climate Action” gave the young people who are passionate about the environment to table issues about the climate crisis in Uganda.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kampala Café Crispus Mwemaho noted that dialogue between young people and the older generation is very key in championing the fight against the environment degradation in Uganda.

“It is really very important for us to have intergenerational dialogue in terms of how we want our climate action to be as young people. Some older people seem not to understand where we are because they feel this is something that can be done in the future,” said Mwemaho.

He explained that getting on the ground and seeing the effects of climate change is one way to inspire broader climate action.

Activists believe that intergenerational dialogues are interactive participatory forums that bring together older and younger generations and are intended to create shared knowledge and meaning and a collective experience.

They highlighted the value of intergenerational dialogue in dealing with existential threats that profoundly affect people of all generations, noting that it is vital that young and diverse voices are meaningfully included when addressing shared global challenges.

Involving adults and older adults in climate change discussions links youths’ creativity for imagining a better world, adult’s current capacities to implement change, and older adults’ ability to ground-truth and refine plans based on what has worked and not worked in the past.

The founder Climate Justice Africa, Hamira Kobusingye said if the battle against the environmental degradation in the country is to be won, everyone should embrace the fight for climate justice.

“We need to make sure that human rights are not being abused. We need to make sure that people are being taken care of. We need to stand up together and fight this crisis together,” she said.

She advised Ugandans to demand for their rights, adding that climate education should be given more focus because climate change is a global crisis that needs urgent attention.

“Our goal as climate activists is to achieve climate justice, this is especially more important for us in the global south because we are on the frontlines of climate change,” said Kobusingye.