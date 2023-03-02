A new study has indicated the more effort is still needed to create awareness to among members of the public about the spina bifida and hydrocephalus conditions.

A mid-term review by the Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda about a four year project code named People United with Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus (PUSH) which was launched in 2020 and funded by RH-foreningen- Atlas Alliance indicated that the project has had a lasting impact on persons with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, their caretakers and the health workers.

The survey indicated that the project has equipped these people with skills on how to care for persons living with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

According to Ruth Nalujja, the national coordinator of SHA Uganda, the review established that there is need for more advocacy in relation to increasing availability of medical supplies which are pertinent to the lives of persons with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

The review also recommended economic empowerment for caregivers which will enable them improve their incomes consequently and increase access to medical care/reviews.

“The review recommends awareness raising and follow ups at health facilities and community level including psycho-social support to care givers during home visits,”Nalujja noted.

She said the survey also recommended advocacy for water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools to enable timely clean intermittent catheterization for children with Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus.

According to the survey,23.1% of the parents and caregivers of children with Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus were unemployed with 12.8% of these being in the Eatern part of the country, 6.4% and 3.8% from western and central parts of the country respectively.

The review also indicated that 11.5 % of the youths above 18 years with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus were unemployed, with 5.1% and 2.6% in business and employment respectively.

“ The unemployed mainly say they are unemployed because of the need to physically take care of their children with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. Of those who are employed, over 75% mentioned that their earnings were really insufficient to fully cater for their expenses,” the report says.

The survey also indicated that as part of the project, majority of health workers in the target facilities are well trained to treat persons with Spina Bifida and Hyrocephalus.

In the survey it was also indicated that most caregivers and parents noted there is no longer stigma in the community for persons living with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus .

According to the survey, the PUSH project implemented by Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda has tremendously improved the quality of life of persons living with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus by 92.3% through various interventions.

The project according to the survey provided skills and knowledge on containing and bowel management to the caregivers and youth with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus that helped them tremendously reduce the number of times that they went for medical care due to reduced infections and wounds.

The report however indicated that whereas there is improvement, children, especially those who are school going are still challenged with accessing water, sanitation and hygiene facilities such as clean washrooms, water and privacy exposing them to infections.