Yumbe district police in West Nile are investigating a case of aggravated robbery in which thieves broke into a Post bank ATM machine Yumbe branch and stole an unspecified amount of money.

The incident, which is being investigated under CRB.136/2023, occurred on Monday, February 27 at around 8 p.m. by unknown individuals who stole four cassettes of bank money.

According to police, at around 8 p.m. on Monday, two bank employees identified as Jane Andero and Vincent Etibu Madaraka closed the bank and went home, leaving two guards on duty, a one Sunday Apangu and Edmond Akethwungu of Saracen Uganda Limited.

“On February 28, at 7am, the two Jane Andero and Etibu Madaraka reported for work only to realise the door was broken, the pad locks were cut and dropped on the floor,” said the Acting PRO Moyo district Ignatius Dragudu.

Adding that the two guards claimed that they were drugged by their friends who also took away their gun. However upon search, the missing rifle number UG PSO SKD 02646011 03038 was later recovered in a hidden corner with four (04) rounds of ammunitions.

Police further introduced the canine dog at the scene which led them to a one Edward Kerimu an accountant at Yumbe district local government health centre IV who was arrested to assist in the investigations.