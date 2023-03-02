Nigeria’s opposition Labour Party is to mount a legal challenge against the presidential election victory of Bola Tinubu of the governing APC.

Labour’s Peter Obi came third in Saturday’s vote.

The opposition says the results were rigged; it is calling for fresh polls.

Just 28% of eligible Nigerian voters took part. Some could not cast their ballot because of malfunctioning machines.

Mr Tinubu won a 37% share of the votes, a lower margin of victory than previous Nigerian presidents.

European Union election observers said there had been significant shortcomings in the electoral process, adding there had been vote-buying but it was too early say how widespread this was.

Source: BBC