Insurance Regulatory Authority has said it will continue with its awareness drives among members of the public as one of the ways to deepen insurance uptake.

Speaking during the launch of the insurance week, IRA Chief Executive Office Alhaji Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega said they have for several years been carrying out awareness drives but said these will continue.

“We have taken several steps to narrow the awareness gap in the insurance sector but fundamentally, as a regulator we have improved and increased our budget to move to the entire country at different levels.We have different teams moving around the country to ensure people are made aware of what they ought to know,”Kaddunabbi said.

He noted that the industry regulator has continued to partner with insurance sector players, insurance brokers association, Insurance Training College and loss assessors and adjustors to drive the uptake of insurance through several campaigns targeting members of the public.

“As part of the campaigns, we move out to the public to educate the masses but also participate in financial literacy campaigns .”

Commenting about this year’s insurance week that runs from Monday, March ,6 to 9, at the Railways Ground in Kampala, the Insurance Regulatory Authority boss said it will run under the theme, ‘Be insured; We will Bear Your Risk’.

“This theme is carefully chosen because risk management is the underlying tenet of the insurance industry. We know that certain risks are beyond the resources of most individuals and businesses, so insurance takes on that responsibility to compensate the policyholder up to a certain amount for specified losses in exchange for a small payment called premium,” Kaddunabbi said.

He said at the Railway Grounds, sector players will disseminate information about insurance in a bid to stimulate demand and ensure consumer protection.

“ We want the population to have the knowledge and understanding of what insurance is and how it works. During the insurance week, the various sector players will showcase the different players in the insurance market and their respective roles in the insurance ecosystem.”

He said they will also use the occasion to organized blood donation, free eye checkup and medical camp as well as free consultation on all insurance matters.