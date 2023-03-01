The MK Army Movement has unveiled its team of Village and parish coordinators for Kasangati Town Council (TC), Wakiso district.

Unveiled on Saturday, at Afro Club in Kasangati town, the team constitutes of 50 village coordinators and nine parish coordinators.

MK Army Movement is a political pressure group of Ugandans soliciting for support for First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who recently hinted at standing for presidency in the near future.

Speaking at the coordinators’ unveiling, Edri Muyimbwa alias Bisaawo Bya Sente, the overall coordinator MK Movement, Kyadondo East, Kasangati T/C said the selected coordinators will help to mobilise the youth so that they can be guided on how they can benefit from available government resources.

“The youths constitute 75% of our population. We are here to uplift them. We have realised that many youth are unemployed yet the resources are there. Government has allocated the money and resources but the youth don’t know how to utilise them. So, we are here to see how we can help the youth utilise the available resources,” Bisaawo Bya Sente said.

He added that they will also extend support to the elderly and women within respective villages and parishes in Kasangati.

“We have been hearing about government programmes but these have been unable to reach the grassroots. So, we are here to make the people trust in these programmes,” he said.

At the same event, Asaph Nahurira, the MK Army Movement coordinator for Kampala said they are not after fighting the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) but rather teaching Ugandans on how they can eradicate corruption, a vice he said has hindered the social-economic development.

“We are not part of NRM, we are supporters of Muhoozi and we are not after what the NRM promised the people,” Nahurira said.

He added, “I appeal to all our coordinators in Kampala that while teaching our people, they should tell them that we are not here to promote NRM’s promises to citizens but rather here to teach them and develop their trust again in government programmes.”