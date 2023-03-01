Customers will now have to dig deeper into their pockets after MultiChoice Uganda announced an increase in the subscription fees for DStv and GOtv.

According to statements released separately by DStv and GOtv, the new changes will take effect on April, 1.

Owing to the increase ,GOtv Lite subscribers will now pay shs15000 up from shs14000 per month, shs21,000 from shs19000 for GOtv Value whereas GOtv Plus customers will pay an extra shs2000 from the usual shs31000.

For GOtv Max subscribers will now have to pay shs49000 from shs45000 whereas the highest package, GOtv Supa will see subscribers now pay shs65000 from shs58000.

However, on the other side, DSTV Xtra View or PVR customers will pay shs50,000 from the usual shs45000 whereas those on Lumba package will now pay shs16000 from the usual shs15000 and customers on Access bouquet will now pay shs43000 away from the usual shs39000.

DStv customers on Family package will now pay shs64000 from shs59000 whereas Compact customers will now pay shs104000 from shs95000 whereas Comact Plus customers will now part with shs160,000 from shs150,000 whereas Premium customers will now pay shs275000.

MultiChoice has however explained that the decision to increase the subscription fees was reached at after looking at the economic outlook in Uganda.

This is the third increment in subscription fees by MultiChoice Uganda in a period of two year with the previous ones being in August 2021 and August 2022.