The Speaker, Anita Among has revealed that Parliament will on Wednesday retable the anti-homosexuality bill.

Among made the revelation on Tuesday morning during the ecumenical prayers at Parliament.

Speaking to clergy representatives, the Speaker said that Parliament will not sit and watch the Western countries ‘destroy’ Uganda’s culture by spreading elements of homosexuality and lesbianism in the country.

“We gathered earlier today to dedicate Parliament to the Lord, and I pledged to the country that a bill will be introduced as soon as possible to deal with homosexuality and lesbianism. We shall Jealously protect our cherished values and culture,” Among said.

“Tomorrow, we are going to introduce the bill on homosexuality and I want to request the religious leaders that this time around, be there to see who is who,” the Speaker vowed.

Among further stated that this time, members will have to vote by show of hands.

”We are going to vote by show of hands. You’re either for homosexuality or against it. we want to see the kind of leaders we have in this country,” she noted.

It should be remembered that the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on December 20, 2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty.

However, the law which had been assented to by President Yoweri Museveni in February 2014 was later annulled by the Constitutional Court on grounds that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.