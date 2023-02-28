The Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga has appealed to the government to think of an education system that can tap into everyone’s natural abilities, passion and interest.

In an interview with The Nile Post, Muganga believes that the current education system needs to be revamped from all levels, noting that the return of the investment is not there.

“We should all accept that our education system has gaps. We need a new way of thinking about our education. We need to change the education system as one that natures, develops human beings,” he noted.

In 2018, Muganga launched a book dubbed “You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees” and the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni has since acknowledged the book, asking Ugandans to promote it because it has all ingredients that can help to improve our education system.

This book points out the need for transformation in education systems of most sub-Saharan nations and lists the various issues that need change.

Muganga explained that over the years systems and processes in other sectors have evolved leading to the transformation while the education sector that contributes a significant position of skilled workforce has maintained the status core.

This results in a work force that presents a mismatch of the skills and competences that lack relevance to the world force in the economy.

As such this mismatch, according to Muganga, kills creativity and individuality leaving many students frustrated and jobless after the long hard road of education .

He noted that authentic learning involves a relatively modern approach characterised by real world tasks targeting essential skills such as critical thinking, creative, problem solving, innovation, communication and collaboration among others.

“I have done my part as a citizen of this country by writing this book and putting it out there to try to contribute to meaningful education. We are all different and we do think differently. Education should mirror the real life of the student. The book is simply emphasising that we can deliver learning that is tailored towards real life experience,” he said.

In February 2020, the New Lower Secondary School Curriculum (NLSC) was rolled out in a phased approach, starting with Senior One. The curriculum aims at improving the quality and relevance of secondary education and ensuring that post primary students are armed with skills needed in the workforce.

The old curriculum, designed by colonialists, was knowledge-based with little emphasis on skills and values. It thus has been overtaken by new realities that need to address the social- economic needs of the country currently.

Its content was overloaded with a multiplicity of overlapping subjects, making it expensive to implement. It also focused on book-learning as opposed to mastering competencies.

The old curriculum focused on academic achievement and promotion to the next class, which left out many learners. Examinations and the grading system did not cater for a wide range of abilities and many learners did more cram work.

Textbooks were overloaded with content which favours learners with high reading abilities and the old curriculum was not in line with international benchmarks in key learning areas.

With the explosion of sciences and technology, the old curriculum needed to be overhauled.

From knowledge-based to competence and skill-based through developing the ability to use knowledge rather than just acquiring it, the new curriculum points out the key learning outcomes;

Muganga said individuals need to demonstrate self-motivation, self-management and know their own preferences, strengths, and limitations.