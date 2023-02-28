A second attempt by businessman Francis Onebe to seek temporary freedom from prison has proved futile after the High Court dismissed his bail application.

Onebe, 64 who is accused of masterminding the killing of his wife and dumped the body in a septic tank was last year denied bail by Justice Paul Gadenya, prompting him to make a second attempt at gaining temporary freedom.

On Tuesday, Justice Michael Elubu ruled that whereas it is true Onebe is of advanced age, has a grave illness of hypertension and has a fixed place of abode within the court’s jurisdiction; it is not enough to see court grant him bail.

The judge said whereas it is the discretion of the court to grant or not grant any applicant bail, the court should do so taking into consideration the state, applicant and the society while deciding on the application.

“In this regard, the application is not granted but since the prosecution told court that investigations are complete, the applicant’s trial should be expedited,” Justice Elubu ruled.

According to the judge, trial is expected to begin in April.

Charges

Onebe was arrested in 2021 and remanded over the alleged murder of his wife, Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio, whose body was recovered from a septic tank in the couple’s marital home in Munyonyo.

This was after several months had passed when Asio was nowhere to be seen and Onebe had reported to police the case of missing wife.

Onebe, 63, an accountant is accused together with Bonny Oriekot,26, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Limited over Asiao’s murder that happened in January 2021 at Mawanga zone LC1 in Munyonyo , Makindye division in Kampala district .