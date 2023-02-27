The United Nations Human Rights Council begins a mammoth five-week session in Geneva starting on Monday.

The council promotes human rights worldwide and investigates violations.

It’s expected to focus on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The agenda also covers alleged war crimes in Ethiopia, and the suppression of women in Afghanistan and Iran.

The council will also look at Myanmar, South Sudan, North Korea and Belarus. However, member states decided not to discuss China’s alleged abuses against its Muslim Uyghur community.

This session will be opened by the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.

