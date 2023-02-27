Rev. Canon Godfrey Mbitse has been elected the third bishop of Muhabura Diocese.

Mbitse was elected during the House of Bishops sitting on February 25, 2023 in Mukono.

He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on April 2, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Seseme, Kisoro.

Born February 2, 1964 in Ruko Village, Nyarubuye Subcounty, Kisoro District, Mbitse was born again in 1985 while in secondary school.

In reflecting on his conversion to Christ, Canon Mbitse said, “My parents were not committed Christians, so I grew up not knowing much about Christ. I was trying to find life in worldly pleasures.”

Mbitse earned a Bachelor of Divinity from Bishop Barham University College of Uganda Christian University in 2007, after having successfully been awarded a Diploma in Theology in 1998.

He was ordained a deacon in 1998 and a priest in 1999 in Muhabura Diocese.

Mbitse began ministry in Muhabura Diocese as a youth leader and Church Teacher. He has been a parish priest since 1998 and has served as an Archdeacon since 2009.

Since 2015, he has also served as the Diocesan Mission Coordinator and Diocesan Head of Clergy.