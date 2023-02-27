The National Resistance Movement is set to review their performance in the just-ended Serere County by-election in order to establish where they went wrong, party Electoral Commission Chairman Tanga Odoi says.

“As a party, we are headed for an analysis of the election which will later be presented to the central executive Committee on the mistakes that cost the party a win.”

Odoi made the remarks this morning while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze show.

The NRM flag bearer Philip Oucor lost to independent candidate Emmanuel Omoding in the hotly contested race, polling 13, 306 votes against Omoding’s 15,638.

The contest revealed fault lines in the NRM’s cohesion as several party bigwigs openly threw their weight behind Omoding, despite the party’s designation of Oucor as flag bearer.

However, Odoi put this down to sympathy for Omoding who is a son to the late Patrick Okabe, the immediate former MP of Serere County who died in a car crash in December last year.

“I can’t even blame my colleagues and parliamentarians for not supporting the NRM flag bearer because this election came on the heels of a loss of life. There were emotions involved,” Odoi said.

Meanwhile, while appearing on the same show, FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda admitted that their candidate lost fair and square in the Serere poll.

“In this election we lost, and we concede. We are a political party and even in an election where you know you won’t win, you still field a candidate,” Ssemujju said, adding that emphasis should be placed on the quality of elections.