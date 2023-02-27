By Freda Ajok

Technology has changed the face of advertising in many ways, and businesses that fail to adapt will be left behind. As new technologies continue to emerge, it will be exciting to see how businesses use them to create more engaging and personalised experiences for their customers.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Next Media, who doubles as the General Manager of Next Com, Danze Edwin, while taking part in NBS Tech Plus Twitter Spaces Friday evening, said that it is easier for advertisers to target people online. With programmatic buying, you get as much value as you can and remain as competitive as possible in a heavily saturated market.

The influencer marketing as a result technology has increased authenticity, increased reach at a low cost, and the ability to target more precisely, according to Derrick Majanga, Marketing Officer, Housing Finance Bank. Majanga however, warns that there is need to pick the right influencers and set clear guidelines as far as mission, and brand tone is concerned. They shouldn’t also come out as obvious influencers.

Danze has advised that communities rather than audiences should be targeted in online advertising because they are going to give you a lot more loyalty over time. According to him, you need to be very solution based to turn someone into a consumer. He has emphasised that the economy is open, and much more open online., of course with digital marketing.

