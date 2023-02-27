Police in Entebbe have arrested a man for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill a child he allegedly sired with his cousin sister.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, last week, the grandparents for one year-and-a-half-year-old Natasha Twinomugisha reported her disappearance after being kidnapped a few metres home in Jjungo Bempenge Kasenge Road in Entebbe Division.

“Preliminary investigations have since revealed that a masked man rushed into the compound where the deceased child was and took her away, only for her to be found cut and left dead in a nearby bush by members of the community. The police were immediately notified and promptly attended the scene. The body of the deceased was conveyed to the city mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family for burial,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to the deputy Kampala police mouthpiece, the masked man was later identified as Joseph Kadudu Joseph, aged 28, a casual laborer and during further investigations, the grandparents of the deceased child informed police that the casual labourer had previously shown interest in taking the child to the market, but they had denied him several times.

“Our team arrested Kadudu and also managed to recover a suspected murder weapon, a panga, which has since been exhibited for analysis at our forensic laboratory. Kadudu later revealed that the father of the child, Tumwizere Gerald, aged 26, had hired him to kill the child because he had conceived the child with a cousin sister,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said that upon arrest, Tumwizere confessed that a a traditional doctor identified as Kabuye Alex, aged 26, had offered to help him remove all curses bestowed upon him for the sin he committed when he conceived the child with his cousin sister.

Kabuye was also arrested and has since denied the allegations against him.

“The three suspects are currently detained at Entebbe Police Station as we continue to investigate the murder of the one-year-old child. The police have also taken an interest in allegations made by members of the community regarding the questionable circumstances surrounding the death of the mother of the deceased child’s. There are suspicions that Tumwizere may have murdered her.”

Owoyesigyire urged members of the public with any information regarding the alleged murder to provide it so as to help in investigations.

We would like to assure the public that we are doing everything in our power to ensure that justice is served, and the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.”