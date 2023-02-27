By Freda Ajok

The “Gig Economy” refers to a labour market where jobs are freelance rather than full-time employment. Workers in the gig economy are frequently referred to as “gig workers” or “independent contractors,” and they typically make money by performing services or carrying out tasks on as-needed basis. The “Gig Economy” in Africa is estimated at USD 884 billion dollars according to Neha Pandya, the Chief Operating Officer Flip Africa.

Uganda being one of the youngest populations in the African continent faced with very high levels of unemployment has fully embraced the “Gig Economy” propelled by Digital Tech. SafeBoda, Jumia Food, Kikuubo Online, online influencers among others are notable examples.

The “Gig Economy” for those looking from out to inside is the way to go as you get to work when you want, and you are not bound by complicated contracts that full time employees are subjected to. Speaking to some of the Gig workers who are in the business of online influencing, they point to many thorns amidst roses in their business.

Geno Eric, an influencer turned full time employee with Next Com during the NBS Tech Plus Twitter Spaces Friday evening revealed the hustle of getting paid after getting the job done is real. Geno said, in his four years of gigging, he had to re-invent himself and acquire more skills such as proposal writing in order to remain relevant in that space.

“As the world is evolving, if you are in the “Gig Economy”, you have to tap into tech. The “Gig Economy” requires you to re-invent yourself. You should be able to monitor what others are doing to be able to give your clients the best. You can’t be an influencer forever, there is always a crop of new influencers, you should be able to re-invent yourself.

You cannot under-estimate the power of marketing yourself in this business. Think ahead, use time of plenty to plan for time of drought when you don’t have gigs coming in” said a digital influencer, Faith Mulungi.

The “Gig Economy has transformed the way we work, posing both advantages and challenges.

On the plus side, it offers remote work options, more job opportunities, and flexible work schedules.

Additionally, it gives one more freedom and control over their working lives.

Having a good phone in the “Gig Economy” is not a luxury but a necessity. You also have to invest in other equipment to be able to have the best content for the clients. Internet doesn’t come cheap, yet it is a must have to get the job done.

Under pay, prolonged period of no work, lack of benefits full time employees have, and sexual exploitation are some of the challenges gigging comes with as highlighted by the participants of the NBS Tech Plus Twitter Spaces.

As the “Gig Economy” continues to grow, it is important for policymakers to address these challenges and ensure that workers are protected and have access to fair working conditions and benefits.

Overall, the “Gig Economy” has transformed the way we work, and it is essential to find a balance between its benefits and challenges to create a sustainable future of work.