Government schools have dominated entries into this year’s edition of the Stanbic National Entrepreneurship championship, organisers have said.

According to Stanbic, the 8th edition has seen 100 schools, 40 being maiden participants with government owned entities taking 57 slots.

Over 60,000 students are expected to partake in the business ideas challenge under the theme “powering innovation for job creation where winners in four categories will be announced in the second half of the year 2023.

Schools in central Uganda dominated the entries with an impressive 25 slots, 21 for Eastern Uganda, while 18, and 17 slots went to Western and Northern Uganda respectively.

These will see their students pitch business ideas under the “Start-up category.”

The Stanbic National Schools Championship is a four-category competition including students, (Startup Challenge); schools with existing businesses BizGrow Challenge); alumni (AlumGrow Challenge) and teachers (TeachGrow Challenge).

The annual challenge, now in its 8th year, is aimed at empowering and equipping the participants into a generation of innovative job creators with knowledge and life skills such as managing personal finance, entrepreneurship, and business management.

“To sustainably drive Uganda’s growth, we must invest in a reliable pipeline of innovative entrepreneurs to build a new generation of businesses and create high quality jobs for the millions of young Ugandans completing school every year; this work requires everyone’s contribution and Stanbic Uganda is doing its bit through this entrepreneurship challenge,” said Cathy Adengo, Stanbic Uganda Head of Sustainability.

Diana Ondoga, Stanbic Bank’s Corporate Social Investment Manager described it as amazing the fact that they have got 40 new entrants in this year’s edition.

“This goes to show the growth in interest over the last seven years; another highlight is the dominance of government owned schools who have taken 57 of the 100 slots available. We can’t wait to see the level of

innovation they show in their respective pitches,”Ondoga said.

Elve Nshuti, a 22-year-old alumni of the programme said said his life has since been transformed by the competition .

“I am thankful to Stanbic Bank and all the collaborators behind this initiative. My tech company I-Tech Africa is thriving, and I have gained more exposure equitably to customers through the championship. I’ve learned to be responsible and empowered, valuing collaboration over division and long-term gain over short-term gain because this is how my future will be bright.”

Since its inception in 2015, the NSC has registered growth each year from 32 schools participating in the inaugural year to over 100 (since 2020) with over 600 student business ideas generated.

At least 200 businesses have since been born from the ideas submitted, nearly 100 which are actively running student-led enterprises and have received capital grants from the championship investor-relations initiatives that help link bankable ideas to financing.

Participating students will have to compete in several qualifying rounds, including attending a boot-camp after which a winner is identified at a grand finale in September.