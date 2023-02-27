The General Court Martial in Makindye has directed for a mental status test on a UPDF soldier accused of shooting three colleagues dead in Somalia earlier this year.

Cpl Agaba Simon, 38 part of the Special Forces Command component of the UPDF in Somalia under Battle Group XXXIV was on Monday arraigned before the army court chaired by Brig Freeman Robert Mugabe and three counts of murder read for him.

He was charged with the murder , contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act when he with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Lance Corporal Christopher Kigongo, Lance Corporal Lord Charles Mangwi and Private Charles Akatwongyera.

The incident happened on January 2,2023 at Tower 111 Base Camp in the 23rd Battalion in Mogadishu, the Somalia capital.

Agaba however denied the charges and through his lawyer, Lawrence Tumwesigye asked court not to remand him to prison but rather to take him to hospital to have mental status checked.

In response, the army prosecutors led by Lt Alex Mukwana told court that there is no proof on the allegations of Agaba’s mental status .

The prosecutor also told court that investigations into the shooting that claimed the lives of three UPDF soldiers are still ongoing.

While remanding the accused, the army court chairman, Brig Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe ordered Military Police to ensure Cpl Agaba is taken to a doctor to have his mental status checked before he returns to court for mention of the case on March, 27, 2023.

The case was adjourned until then.