Bodies from a cemetery on the banks of the Umbeluze river near the Mozambican capital, Maputo, have been swept by floods into nearby residences and spread across farms.

Televised images showed the effects of the raging waters that flooded many neighbourhoods in Boane district, about 25km south-west of the capital, and beyond.

The scattered bodies are reported to be endangering public health.

Members of the community spent the weekend collecting the corpses.

The affected cemetery is more than three decades old and holds many unidentified graves.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy made landfall in the country on Friday leading to major flooding across the region.

