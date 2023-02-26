The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has urged parents to keenly assess scholarship offers their children receive as some are disguised promotion for acceptance of same sex culture.

He made the remarks as Muslims across the country held a peaceful demonstration against homosexuality which many said the act is not only immoral but also dangerous which makes people face Allah’s anger and punishment of humanity at large.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) issued a directive calling upon Muslims across the country to come out in large numbers to demonstrate against homosexuality.

The call was prompted by the statement from the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) expressing concern about the increasing promotion of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) agenda in the country.

While speaking shortly after Friday sermon at Old Kampala Mosque, Mubaje asked the government to close and ban all the civil society organisations especially those that are prompting same sex marriage. He said this would be one of the ways of fighting the vice in the country.

“We ask the government to keenly monitor some of the organisations. We cannot be better than God who created and eliminated the entire generation because of homosexuality (This was the generation of prophet Loot in Islam) because this is a very shameful act. Death sentence must be upheld,” he noted.

Mubaje urged parents to always monitor and check on their children in schools because the promoters of homosexuality have always used the learning institutions to promote the vice through offering scholarships.

“Those scholarships that are offered to schools and children, let’s be keen and let’s stop accepting free offers,” he said, insisting that learning institutions are some of the weak links the promoters of homosexuality have always targeted.

Arua district Khadi, Sheikh Abu Jaffar Shaban, explained it is high time to stand up together and fight same sex marriage in the country, calling upon Parliament to amend tough laws which can not give the promoters of homosexuality the second chance.

“We condemn the act and we say no to homosexuality and we shall not accept it in our community. A man does not attract a man because he doesn’t have that force of attraction, it is supposed to be the opposite but the West has crossed all the lines by saying a man can turn to be a woman and woman can turn to be a man, which is very wrong,” he said.

While delivering Friday Sermon at old Kampala mosques, Dr Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga reminded the faithful about the grave punishment of engaging in homosexuality including getting God’s curse, increased poverty, hell fire among others.

‘Let’s not dare to get involved in this kind of act because of getting qucik wealth. Allah will curse us. Let’s refrain from this kind of act.Schools should be alert. This is not part of our culture,” he said, adding that the act of homosexuality is totally against Islamic teachings.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among recently called for an investigation into the conduct of students after pictures emerged showing them in poses that sections of society have found to be suggestive of same-sex relationships.