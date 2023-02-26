Dr Israel Masiko Kafeero has been installed as the seventh Vice Chancellor of Bugema University. Dr Kafeero was installed on Saturday.

In a ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Pr. Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika, Dr Kafeero was installed at the Bugema University campus in a colourful ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the Seventh Day Adventist Church leadership, Ministry of Education officials and political leaders like Baamunanika legislator Robert Ssekitooleko and Nakasongola’s Noah Wanzala.

While installing the new Vice chancellor, Dr. Maka urged Dr Kafeero to accept God’s guidance in this new role and also reach out for any guidance and help.

Dr. Kafeero pledged to lead Bugema University into a direction of training students to be self sufficient and not just look for jobs in the struggling economic environment.

He called upon colleagues to help him achieve this goal to continue to grow the glory of Bugema University.