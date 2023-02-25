Men cheat. Women cheat better. Nothing breaks a person emotionally like knowing that their person stepped out on them. Cheating simply hurts to the core.

When a woman knows for sure that their man is sleeping with someone else, it takes a minute to sink in. They try to give themselves all kinds of reasons why. They blame themselves mostly, and sometimes they are right.

A frustrated man will eventually cheat. The more you frustrate a man, the more he searches for peace of mind. This he will always find in a bad habit. It will either be alcohol or in the arms of another woman.

If a man feels disrespected, hurt by the words said, and everything in between, they will find a way to calm down, normally with another woman. Is it the right thing to do? No. Do they do it anyway? Yes.

Then there are men that don’t need a reason to cheat. It is in their DNA to have more than one woman. They will cheat whether they are at war or it is all bliss. They have no reason to cheat but will blame anything and anyone for doing it.

Women cheat out of revenge. It will take them time, but they will eventually plan and cheat. Women might not cheat the first time a man cheats on them. They will hang in there and even try to forgive, but when he makes it a habit, they teach him how it is done.

It will take a very long time to catch a cheating woman. This is because they plan. They take their time and choose the person they want to sin with.

But what next after all the cheating has happened?

Women cheat with all their emotions. They will stay, but emotionally they will be with someone else. They will lay you while thinking about the person they are emotionally involved with. You have to win her emotions back to get her back.

Men are easier to tame. Up your game and give him peace of mind. Let him want to get back home after a long day at work. Make your home a happy place and see your man return every day.

Learn to forgive or walk away. Forgive fully. Don’t bring it up every time there is a minor issue. If you are going to remind him how sweet the other woman was, leave him alone to go and be with them.

If you are going to keep asking her if he did it like that, leave her so that she can focus on her newfound love. Learn to move on if you have decided to stay.

Yes, cheating hurts, but it is not the end of the relationship. You can either mature from it or play games with it.

Till next time, forgive and forget. And no, it is not easier said than done.