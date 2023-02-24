The Vice President, Jessica Alupo has been installed as the third Chancellor of St. Lawrence University.

She replaces former Vice President of Uganda, Edward Sekandi, who has been the university chancellor for ten years since 2013.

Alupo was installed on Thursday as she presided over the University’s 13th graduation ceremony held at the university premises in Mengo, Rubaga division.

At the ceremony, a total of 479 students graduated in different programmes.

Commenting on her appointment, Alupo said, ”At the 13th graduation ceremony of St.Lawrence University today, I was honoured to be installed as 3rd Chancellor, walking in the footsteps of H.E Sekandi, our former Vice President.”

Alupo applauded the university for favourably embracing both boy and girl child education including students with disabilities, and pledged to steer the university to further growth.

St. Lawrence University was founded in 2006. The private university took in the first class of students in September 2007.