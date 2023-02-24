The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has vowed never to hold talks with President Yoweri Museveni because he uses people like “wheelbarrows”.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks followed reports that have been circulating in the media that MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya’s release only came after the negotiations between the ruling government and the Opposition.

While commissioning Kunga mobilisation committees at the new party headquarters at Kavule in Kampala, Kyagulanyi tasked party supporters to produce evidence against officials who allegedly negotiated with the government to secure the release of the duo.

“A boat does not sink because of the water around it. Boats sink because of the water that gets inside them. Museveni isn’t a danger to us; we are a danger to Museveni. If you have evidence that one of our leaders or comrades is working for the enemy, please bring it to us, the leaders,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also noted that reports of the party being divided are not true, affirming that his party still stands on the values of unity and they will not allow anyone to sow seeds of division among them.

“I assure our detractors that we are not in any crisis, as Gen. Museveni and his sycophants like to portray us. Uganda will be free. Friends, we must not be seen as people that are in a fight for potions of leadership. We must be seen to fight for a bigger cause,” he said to applause.

He charged the party members to go back to their respective districts and mobilise the people for the revolution against the ‘military regime’.

“I am grateful to our mobilisation team for a job well done. I know that the regime will try to compromise them or intimidate them, but I asked them to be firm. Our agenda is much bigger,” he said, emphasising the need for unity.

“Kunga is a word that means mobilising or calling upon because we have an urgent duty to free ourselves, and our country, and the only way we can do that is by mobilising,”

NUP has repeatedly accused the government of killing and abducting its supporters. At least 54 people, most of them believed to have been NUP supporters, were killed and others sustained serious injuries as security forces worked to end two days of protests that followed Kyagulanyi’s November 18, 2020, arrest in Luuka District.

In March 2021, NUP released a list of 458 missing people believed to be its supporters. The 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which was published by the United States’ State Department’s website, accused security forces of involvement in abductions of Opposition supporters and politically motivated killings.

Kyagulanyi urged party supporters and Ugandans at large to focus on the main goal of dislodging president Museveni from power, adding that the talks about the in-fights and disunity among the party leaders are aimed at diverting them from their core goals.