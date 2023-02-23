Retired Supreme Court Judge, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba has called on religious leaders to raise their voices against human rights violations by the state security agencies.

Kanyeihamba made the call as he paid a courtesy visit to the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) headquarters Old Kampala.

Kanyeihamba, who is in his late 80s, was received by the UMSC Secretary General, Dr. Ramathan Mugalu on behalf of the Mufti.

Despite looking frail because of old age,Kanyeihamba articulated issues on good governance, human rights, and rampant corrupt tendencies in the public service.

He urged religious leaders to speak up against human rights violations in the country.

“It is the reason why I together with other four colleagues of mine lodged a Constitutional petition that challenged the Attorney General and National Resistance Movement(NRM) who were respondents before the Constitutional Court in 2021. Unfortunately, it was dismissed with no Order of payment of costs to the respondents,” he said.

The retired supreme court judge shared light moments as a senior citizen who had seen it all in nation-building through his vibrant participation in the struggles that led to the existing Constitutional framework.

Kanyeihamba narrated when he chaired a commission to try and unite Muslim factions under the late Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Saad Ibrahim Luwemba, and his Kibuli faction rival, Sheikh Hussein Rajab Kakooza.

“I was appointed by the President to Chair the UMSC meeting for the purpose of uniting Muslims yet I was non-Muslim, which drew hostile criticism in sections of the Muslim faithful. The late Sheikh Luwemba threatened to have me cruelly circumcised,” he said with laughter.

Kanyeihamba later donated four books he authored and extended an invitation to the Mufti to a thanksgiving ceremony at his residence to exhibit his gratitude to the creator for living a productive life and long service.

Mugalu said that he was delighted to host the man of letters whom he described as a brilliant senior citizen who is still vibrant despite his old age.

“You are really an inspiration to the young generation as you are still active as an author,”Mugalu said.