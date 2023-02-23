The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga has wondered why Luganda cannot be made compulsory to all the schools within the kingdom.

He believes Luganda can greatly help learners to better understand the subjects being taught to them in their mother tongue.

Mayiga made the remarks as the Kingdom submitted its views aimed at making Uganda’s education system better to the officials of the Education Policy Review Commission.

The commission chaired by Amanya Mushega is charged with reviewing the education system over the last 35 years.

Mayiga who called for the increased emphasis on teaching local languages in education noted guidelines on how to use a certain product are written in a different languages which cannot be easily understood by the locals.

“What is so wrong about being told to do something in your mother tongue? We suggest that regional language should be taught in their respective regions. (We suggest that) Luganda should be compulsory in all schools in Buganda up to at least Primary Seven,” he suggested.

According to the United Nations, at least 43% of the estimated 6,000 languages spoken in the world are threatened and only a few 100 languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems.

Research shows that children’s first language is the optimal language for literacy and learning throughout primary school, according to UNESCO.

The Katikkiro stated local language is very instrumental in making learners understand better the subject.

He asked the commission to focus on agriculture; indigenous languages; the history of each region in the country; technology, and arts.

“We hope that will help the students to make a living. Most of the developed countries have put emphasis on things which are very important to them. I think agriculture should be compulsory to every student,” he stated.

Other recommendations that the Kingdom submitted to the commission to consider included the elimination of writing exams in pre-primary classes, the teacher-pupil ratio should be 1 to 35 and more teachers should be trained in special needs among others.

The chairperson of Buganda Kingdom Education Committee, Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko noted that most parents have neglected their duty of nurturing children and taking children to school when they are too young.

She tasked the government to put up strict measures to ensure children joining pre-primary are engaged for at least four years.

“The effective implantation of the teaching using regional language from primary one to Primary three should be emphasised. English should be used as the medium of instruction for primary four and we are saying that teacher ration should be at least one to 35 children,” she suggested.

She noted that this will help easily facilitate one on one by the teacher to ensure effective learning which is very key in the learning process but this cannot happen if a caretaker handles many learners at the same time.

In 2007, Uganda introduced the Thematic Curriculum that aimed; at the use of familiar area language as a medium of instruction for pupils by the teacher. This may be a local language for the learners whose first language is not English, English or any language that the learners are able to understand.

Use of non-text book materials and continuous assessment of learners’ achievements as some of its major pillars. This is used for primary one to three with its content arranged around themes that are familiar to the learners.