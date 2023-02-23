The Bank of Uganda (BoU) has dismissed claims as untrue that it has put the governor’s residence on sale.

On Monday, in a bid notice, BoU announced the disposal of two assets; Plot 7-9 Elizabeth Avenue in Kololo and Plot 41 Kampala-Masaka Road.

BoU had invited bidders to inspect these assets in the period February 22, 2023, to March 14, 2023.

Following the bid notice, some media reports had indicated that the asset in Kololo is the governor’s residence.

However, in a statement, BoU has clarified that the asset in Kololo being disposed of is an empty plot of land and not the governor’s residence.

”This is to notify the public that BoU is not selling the residence of the governor,” BoU said in a statement.

The central bank added, “BoU appeals to the public to disregard the misinformation about the governor’s residence circulating electronically.”

It should be recalled that in January 2022, following the death of BoU governor, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among had asked government to permanently give the official residence to the deceased’s family.

She had wanted this to be done in order to honour the service and integrity of the late Mutebile.

However, her suggestion was met with backlash from some members of public and legislators.