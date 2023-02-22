The Registrar General at Uganda at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau Mercy Kainobwisho has implored music directors and producers to refrain from redoing songs without seeking legal and copyright information.

While speaking to the press during the press on Tuesday in Kampala at the National Intellectual Property workshop, Kainobwisho said Intellectual property is a key driver that shall help in promoting development.

The National Intellectual Property Week started Tuesday under the theme “Using Intellectual Properties to promote innovation and research development in different organisations.”

The Ambassador of Japan to Uganda Fukuzawa Hidemoto said promoting the sustainable development of IP Systems would register strides in contributing to the realisation of the Social Development Goals set forth by the United Nations.

Hidemoto committed to continue to actively cooperate with Africa promote protection of its Intellectual properties in a bid to contribute to the further development of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Japan together with the World Intellectual Property Organisation will continue to actively cooperate with Africa from the aspect of Intellectual Property in order to contribute to the further development of Africa” Hidemoto said

According to the Registrar General at Uganda Registration Services Bureau Mercy Kainobwisho, continuous assessment and educating of people is needed for the public to understand the relevance of Intellectual properties in the country.

“We need to educate these university students about being innovative and start different business of their own instead of waiting to get employed’ Kainobwisho said.