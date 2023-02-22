Top music production and events company, Maestro Studio Uganda has announced a partnership with potential Afro-neosoul singer and songwriter, Laura Atyang who signed an extended music deal .

Atyang who has been a cover band artiste for a while, will now be represented by Maestro as she moves to fully re-boot her music career that has been punctuated by a few singles and an album dubbed Alakalaka.

The singer whose lyrics music personifies Uganda’s indigenous sound with a toast to Akogo has been recently working with Maestro band as a lead vocalist on freelance arrangement until management moved to sign her as their first artiste.

Maestro’s Shabba Serunkuma explained that Atyang is among the many artistes the company will be signing as they move to become a complete production house.

“We pride ourselves in riding on innovation, ingenuity and going beyond to exceed your expectations. We are proud to bring Laura on board and we hope to create the best of her talent,” Sserunkuuma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the company is looking forward to be an end-to-end production house, offering the best entertainment solutions in the pearl of Africa and Beyond.

About Atyang

Atyang is a singer and songwriter of broad scope meddling in genres like afro fusion, afro beat, reggae, afro pop and afro soul.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cavendish University Uganda plus a certificate in Radio and TV presentation from Crane Media Institute Uganda.

She started her music journey singing in different church choirs and later became a studio background vocalist at the age of 15 where she was hired by various artists at numerous music studios to sing background vocals in their songs.

In 2011, Atyang joined a live music reggae band called the Blood brothers where she became a part of a BGV trio named the “Coconuts”, she also sang covers for the band.