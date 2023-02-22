Another major meeting is coming up later today – between US President Joe Biden, who’s on the final day of his Poland trip, and leaders of the Bucharest Nine. This is a group consisting of members of Nato’s eastern flank: Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania.

The members are among the strongest supporters of military aid to Ukraine and today’s talks will focus on supplying regional defence and more aid.

These nine eastern European nations joined the Nato alliance after years of Cold War domination by the then Soviet Union.

They’ve been critical of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine since the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Source: BBC