Police in Mukono have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which unknown armed thugs robbed shs30million from a beer delivery truck.

The incident according to Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Patrick Onyango happened on Tuesday night at around 10pm when occupants of a Tata lorry supplying Bell beer from Premids Limited depot in Mbalala got off to deposit money with a mobile money agent.

“Henry Makuba the driver of truck had moved with the sales man Okidi Gerald and manager Obwin Christopher together with three loaders namely mukwata Patrick, Kigayi Stephen and waibi Ayub to supply Bell beer with in Mukono they were supplying beer to customers and collect cash that later at around 2130hrs they went to deposit the said money at mobile money agent banking at Kiteega village as usual,”Onyango said.

He explained that when the manager moved out of the vehicle together with others to call for the banking agent to open leaving only the saleman inside the vehicle, he was attacked.

“ Two men dressed in black jackets one armed with a gun attacked the sales man and demanded for money. The salesman attempted to resist and made an alarm which prompted the assailant to stab him with a sharp object on the rib.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The salesman is currently admitted to a hospital in Mukono.

The Kampala police spokesperson said a sum of shs30 million which had been robbed by the assailants who also fired several bullets in the air as they fled the scene on a numberless motorcycle.

They recovered six cartridges of spent bullets at the scene.

According to police preliminary investigations, the beer truck could have been targeted by the robbers who had clearly mastered its routine.

“According to preliminary observations the manager routinely banks money collected every Tuesday at the same place and at the same time .The vehicle had no any security for the money but inquiries are ongoing,” Onyango said.

He urged businessmen who handle large sums of money to avoid routines and to at least move with armed security guards.