West Tried to Destabilize Russian Society From Within But Failed – Putin

The authorities have maintained the stability of the economy, prevented the deficit and collapse of the financial system, the president said.

Putin stressed that the labor market has not sunk, but has improved. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent, while now it is at 3.7 percent, which is a historical low, the Russian head of state said.

“A solid growth in domestic demand has been predicted this year, and I am convinced that our companies will take advantage of this situation and occupy the niches vacated after the departure of Western companies,” the president said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to not just adapt to the new reality and conditions, but to take the economy to new frontiers. The time is not just for challenges, but also for opportunities, he said.

He stressed that Russian banks are stable and in 2022 turned a profit of 203 billion rubles ($2.8 billion), despite Western sanctions. In the meantime, he stated that additional measures should be taken to de-offshore the economy, while businesses should operate in Russian jurisdiction.

The president pointed out that Russian businesses had shown that they can adapt, and every initiative aimed at the development and benefit of Russia should be supported.