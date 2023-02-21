By Siem Fredrik van Eck

Police in Kampala Metropolitan North is looking for a lady who was caught on CCTV cameras kidnapping a five-year-old girl from Nansana municipality.

This investigation is underway at Nabweru police, where a case of missing and alleged kidnapping of one Zahara Nansamba Muwonge (5), a pupil at Nabweru Community Nursery and Primary School, was reported by her father, Baker Muwonge (32).

According to police, the facts gathered so far indicate that the mother of the victim called Sophia Nankya, left her playing at home with her two siblings aged 2 and 7, at around 6:30pm, as she went to buy for them snacks nearby.

After 30 minutes she returned and found her daughter missing. She alerted residents and an immediate search was conducted, but all in vain.

“As a result, the matter was reported to Nabweru police station and the area CCTV cameras reviewed. The victim was seen moving with a woman, along the Nabweru – Bwaise road in the direction of Kafunda zone, in Nabweru South. We strongly believe the victim should still be in the areas of Nabweru, Nansana, Bwaise, Katooke and Kawempe,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

He told the press that a serious search for the 5-year-old victim is ongoing but also called upon whoever is hiding or keeping the victim, to hand her over in good faith.

“Right now, we cannot imagine what the victim is going through, but we would like to reassure the parents, that we are doing everything within our means to trace and recover the victim,” he said.

He did, however, admit that this disappearance/child kidnapping demonstrates how children are still vulnerable and under threat, noting that police continue to get reports of children missing as a result of kidnapping for money or other non-monetary reasons.

He further implored parents and guardians to follow the child safety tips that were shared by the law enforcement body to reduce the chances of children falling victim to disappearances and child kidnaps.