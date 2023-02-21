Kampala dwellers on Tuesday morning woke up to a group of preachers who had evenly distributed themselves on roads around the city.

Identifying themselves as Phaneroo, the group of preachers thronged several roads leading to the city centre where they preached the gospel of Jesus Christ to members of the public.

Most speaking through interpreters whereas others had megaphones, the preachers targeted roads frequented by many people.

According to one of the leaders of the group, Brian Tumusiime, the activity is a build up for the forthcoming men gather conference at Kololo independence grounds on March, 25.

“We are street preachers with a responsibility to play in this generation. We want to shape the creature called man because it is from this creature we get families. If not defined well, man can mislead and misrepresent the nation. We feel if we define man from God’s point of view by telling them their responsibilities, we shall have peaceful nation,” Tumusiime said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tumusiime said that their main aim is to raise a generation of men “hungry for God”, and sufficiently equipped to make a real difference in society as role models.

“The reason we have an increase in the number of domestic violence cases in the country is because men have not been taught to understand exactly who they are. I am who is in God cannot raise their hand on a woman . This conference will therefore help to shape men to respect their wives and live in God.”

The preacher from Phaneroo ministries also noted that the increasing acts of homosexuality are signs that many people are not living in God’s image.

“What defines a family is a man and a woman. All of us are as a result of a man and a woman and not a man and a man. We want to make it clear that our stand is that marriage is defined by a man and woman.”