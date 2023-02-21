Members of Parliament have threatened to censure ministers who fail to discharge their responsibility to the public. The legislators made the remarks in relation to the recent “iron sheets scandal” that has rocked the Office of the Prime minister (OPM).

According to recent reports, iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable in Karamoja Region ended up in Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Gorreti Kitutu’s home.

The MPs, who are returning from a two weeks’ recess, say a probe into the affair should be the House’s first order of business.

“We want to know how the iron sheets, which we’ve no report about, came to be distributed,” Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa said.

Basalirwa also expressed concern about the unending scandals at OPM despite the recent change in guard, saying this could point to a much needed audit on all ministries under OPM

“We thought when Nabbanja came this would stop, but instead the scandals are even bigger. We need evaluate if we still need to censure more ministers who are not doing the right thing,” he said.

The JEEMA President’s remarks come as legislators zero on on some of their priorities going forward.

“As NRM, we will have to push for more bills evaluate how far we’ve gone with manifesto implementation,” Bukooli Central MP, Solomon Silwanyi said.