A contributor with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Simon Calvin Waibale has threatened to sue the Fund for allegedly miscomputing his midterm benefits and his interest payments for financial year 2021/2022.

In his notice of intention to sue, Waibale said his midterm benefits and his interest payments for financial 2021/2022 were miscomputed due to creative accounting practices and a complaint was raised with the Fund.

Waibale is dissatisfied with the determination of the opening balance for the year ending in June 2022 to which the 9.65% interest rate was applied, contrary to the law that prescribes how interest on a member’s account must be applied.

Through his lawyers, Pentagon Advocates, Waibale states that the Fund trustees/board approved illegal entries in previous financial years starting 2001 through to 2011 as “payment to beneficiary” which were never paid out.

This is an attempt which he says makes the law apply retrospectively in absence of a special provision mandating retrospective application of these entries.

“By including the illegal entries in previous financial years, starting 2001 through to 2011, as payment to the beneficiary, which is not factual, these illegal entries in our clients account reduced the opening balance of financial year 2021/22,” he said through his lawyers.

He states these illegal entries have had the adverse effect of reducing the opening balance as at July 2021 from Shs 531 million to Shs 431 million on which an interest of 9.69% was applied.

“We estimate that our client has lost about 10 million as a result of applying interest on the wrong opening balance, due to tampering with accounts that were already closed. Our client had email correspondences on this issue with the complaints handling team via NSSF,” part of the notice read.

He explained that the principle behind NSSF law is to make the institution operate like a provident fund that pays out lump sum amounts and not to operate like an entity that pays out monthly pay-outs.

By distributing the lump sum amount of mid-term benefits paid out to Waibale applied for over a period of 11 years, without legal justification which contravenes the law.

“The earliest our client expects a payout entry in his accounts pertaining to mid-term benefits is after the enactment of the enabling law. Our client applied for these benefits March 2022. This amount should be stated in a lump sum and not spread over several years,” the notice further states.

Waibale argued that this is an attempt at creative accounting; a trustee of any retirement benefits scheme should perform his or her functions in accordance with sound financial principles.

“However, tampering with early accounts that were already closed contravenes “qualitative characteristics” of the International Financial Reporting Standards Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting dealing with faithful representation that the National Social Security Fund trustees must uphold,” he further noted.

In December, Waibale said through his lawyers he filed a complaint to NSSF regulator, the Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority which has hasn’t been helpful.

Waibale now wants NSSF to rectify his accounts within 14 days from the date of the notice of intention to sue and failure to meet these demands will lead to the commencement of legal proceedings against the fund.

“In these legal proceedings we shall demand damages from court amounting to Sh 50 million and costs our client has incurred as result of this process. In addition, we shall ask the court that you restate our clients’ accounts since 2001 when he started saving with the Fund,’ the notice further said.

NSSF is yet to publicly respond.