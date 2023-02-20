Dr. Rose Mwebaza, a Ugandan has been appointed director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in the regional office for Africa.

UNEP is the global authority that sets the environmental agenda and promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the UN system.

The former Makerere University lecturer brings to UNEP Africa, over 25 years’ experience providing policy advice in climate change, sustainable development and resources management.

Prior to her latest appointment, Mwebaza has been serving as director of Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), the implementation arm of the UN framework convention on climate change.

Before that, the Ugandan woman held various positions including as chief natural resources officer at the African Development Bank, adviser to the chairperson of African Union as well as deputy dean School of Law, Makerere University.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, she was named among the 100 most influential women in Africa.

Mwebaza holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Makerere University and a Master’s degree in International Comparative Law with a Certificate of Academic Excellence (University of Florida)

She also holds a PhD in Environment and Natural Resource Governance from Macquarie University, Australia.