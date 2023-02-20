By Posha Aloyo

I first watched Eddy Kenzo as a young girl in Nabbingo during a variety show. He had a hit song with Mickie Wine. I was so star struck I asked to take a photograph with him. Fast forward a couple of years later, I am the producer of the biggest entertainment show, NBSAfter5 and the show guest is Eddy Kenzo. He is late and decides to take a boda. Please note, this was after winning a BET Award for best new international artist.

Suze Orman talks about how everyone wants you to be successful until you are, a quote Eddy Kenzo took to heart and used recently on his social media. This you must understand was inspired by a lot of what should have been praise that was easily replaced with negativity as soon as Eddy Kenzo got the nomination for the Grammy awards. Not winning the Grammy saw people we thought were his friends coming out to make fun of his loss, while accusing him of being mean and not sharing connections.

In his very first presser from the Grammys, Eddy was quizzed over a number of things, including public opinion of that song and his main reason for redoing it.

Kenzo said, “All I can say about that song is one thing, I redid that song not because I wanted to be bigger out there. I am already big. I have songs that have millions of views and that song of the late has had about one million views for the past couple of years. It means, Philly doesn’t have a song that is bigger than mine. Numbers do not lie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on, “I respect the legend a lot and it’s why I redid that song. I redid the song so that I can push it further for people that didn’t know it.”

Comparing artists is a very very difficult thing. Majorly because emotions are involved and people don’t not put all other factors into play. Time, duration, achievements, hits, fan base….there are honestly way too many calculations that need to be put into consideration. I at one time had an argument with colleagues about who was better between Chameleone and Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz and let me just say, no one won.

When you want to compare two artists from two different eras, make their odds align. Bring Philly to a digital era and imagine how far he could have gone. Or add an impactful image like the late Philly’s work with HIV to Kenzo and see how better you like him.

But those, as we know it are impossible odds. So it all zeroes down to opinion.

Now ask yourself why you are so mad at Eddy Kenzo’s opinion about himself?!?

The late Philly Bongole Lutaaya was a great artist. His Christmas album and heroic actions in the fight against HIV and stigma will forever keep him as a favourite in our hearts.

Kenzo is a great artist. For a boy from nothing to international awards, he has done well for himself and his country. Yes, there may be people who sang better than him in the past. There actually may be people who sing better than him currently. But right now, let’s go with the the achievement of international recognition, Eddy Kenzo is the greatest artist of our time.