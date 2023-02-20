Police in Entebbe have arrested a male nurse over allegations of raping patients after drugging them.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Denis Kutesa, an intern nurse at Entebbe Grade B hospital was arrested over allegations of rape and attempted rape on two female patients at the hospital.

“According to the allegations, the suspect identified his victims from the gynaecology ward and then drugged them using a substance suspected to be chloroform before raping them,” Owoyesigyire said.

The police spokesperson explained that the nurse would identify his preys by pretending as if providing gynaecology services to them and here he would take them to a special room where he would drug them with chloroform and later rape them.

“Suspected chloroform substances were recovered from his place of residence at the hospital, and a letter was found where he requested to be prayed for immoral thoughts he had been experiencing.”

The arrest according to police came after one of the would be victims refused to take the drug and reported the matter to police.

Owoyesigyire said the suspect is currently detained at Entebbe Police station where complaints were raised by several victims.

“We would like to inform the public that it is possible that there may be more victims of Kutesa Denis’ alleged crimes, and we urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and report to the nearest police station. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for all victims.”

The Kampala Police spokesperson said investigations will help detail more information about the incident in a bid to see whether there are other victims of rape by the intern nurse.

Meanwhile police have recovered a letter from the suspect’s room in which he wrote to a prominent Kampala pastor asking that he is prayed for in divine intervention to wade off the spirit that make him rape women.

Police say they are investigating the authenticity of the letter.