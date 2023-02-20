BY DAVID OCHIENG

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party electoral commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has asked the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to discipline members who defy the official party position with regard to the Serere by-elections.

“Members must be disciplined to toe the party line. Short of that, we are going to have a problem in 2026. Once the party has given a flag, all of you must support the party flag, especially once the election was done,” Odoi said.

Odoi’s call comes after a section of the party’s senior members opted to support an independent candidate, Emmanuel Omonding, who is a son of the late Patrick Okabe, rather than Phillip Oucor, the elected party flagbearer.

Lwengo District Chairperson, Ibrahim Kitatta, agrees with Odoi, describing as “errant” the party members that refuse to abide by the results of internal elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That (election) is the final authority to determine the party flag bearer, but some people are errant because of the magnanimity of the Party Chairperson (Yoweri Museveni). We shall not back people who are errant,” Kitatta says.

However, some legislators hold that the party can leverage the support of NRM-leaning independents to consolidate its hold on the constituency.

Bubulo East MP, John Musila, himself an NRM-leaning Independent, says the situation can be played to NRM’s advantage.

“What is wrong with spreading out if you have and independent who is NRM-leaning? And then you have the flag-bearer. That way, you surround the enemy,” Musila argues.

Moreover, Odoi says the internal opposition to the NRM flag bearer is due to personal intrigue and not based on the candidate’s shortcomings.

“It is mostly due to family division,” he said. “We cannot be party to such petty divisions.”

Nevertheless, Odoi is optimistic that NRM will win the by-election.

“We are going to win Serere directly with the flag-bearer, because we have gone direct to the villages. The leaders are elitist. We have gone down to the grassroots.”

The Serere county by-election is slated for the February 23, this year. The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Patrick Okabe in a road accident. The race has also attracted Alice Alaso of the Alliance for National Transformation, Martin Onguruco an Independent candidate and FDC’s Emmanuel Eratu.